South Africa: These Matriculants Have Been Waiting for Their Matric Certificates for Three Years

The education department says there's only one SETA official assisting all nine provinces

Sinalo Kuse from Bolokondlela village near Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape matriculated in 2021 but has never received her certificate from Umalusi.

She is one of 12 former Isikhoba Nombewu Technical School learners who passed matric but did not get their certificates because their maths and engineering marks were incorrectly captured on the system by the Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA).

The provincial education department says the issue has taken nearly three years to resolve because there's only one SETA official assisting all nine provinces.

The department has issued letters of confirmation to the 12 former learners, but they've struggled convincing prospective employers with the letters.

Kuse told GroundUp that she has been struggling to find a good job. "We live in a very small town with a lack of job opportunities. She said she had tried for a job as a cashier and at the SA Police Service, "but when I went to write a test, the lady assisting us refused to look at the letter from the department, saying it's fraud". Kuse said she eventually got discouraged and has not tried using the letter again.

Khanya Nogemame from Tsomo, said she's lost all hope of ever getting her certificate. She has also stopped using her letter from the department after her job applications were rejected from Spar and SAPS. "I don't know how many times I've been in the department offices in Cofimvaba asking for help with no luck," she said.

Umalusi spokesperson Nthabiseng Khotlale urged the affected learners to approach the department for answers about their certificates.

Eastern Cape Department of Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed that the 12 had passed their final exams but their marks had not been captured correctly. "The problem is that there's only one SETA official assisting all these provinces." Once the results had been captured, Umalusi would issue the certificates, he said.