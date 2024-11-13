Sudan: UN Appeals for Sudan Cease-Fire As Fighting Spreads

United Nations — The United Nations renewed its appeal for an immediate cease-fire in Sudan on Tuesday, with officials warning that civilians are paying a high price for the fighting, as external parties fuel the conflict by supplying weapons.

"It is long past time for the warring parties to come to the negotiating table," said U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo. "The only path out of this conflict is a negotiated political solution."

DiCarlo said that in the absence of a nationwide cease-fire, local ones could give civilians some respite and create openings for dialogue for a more comprehensive agreement.

She told a meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the rival leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) appear convinced that they can each win on the battlefield and have escalated their military operations and attacks.

"This is possible thanks to considerable external support, including a steady flow of weapons into the country," she said. "To put it bluntly, certain purported allies of the parties are enabling the slaughter in Sudan. This is unconscionable, it is illegal, and it must end."

Russia and Egypt are reported to be among the countries providing the SAF with arms and equipment.

Meanwhile, Sudanese officials have publicly accused the United Arab Emirates of funneling weapons to the RSF militia through neighboring Chad. The UAE vehemently denies the accusation, but a U.N. panel of experts said earlier this year there was substance to media reports that cargo planes originating in the UAE capital had landed in eastern Chad with arms, ammunition and medical equipment destined for the paramilitary group.

Sudan's ambassador stood by the claim on Tuesday, telling the council that the RSF is using humanitarian convoys to smuggle both weapons and foreign mercenaries through the Adre border crossing with Chad. Sudan's authorization for that crossing is about to expire and humanitarians -- and most council members -- want it to remain open.

"We commend the Sudanese authorities for opening the Adre border crossing in mid-August," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. "This single route allowed aid organizations to bring enough food, health and nutrition supplies to serve more than 1.9 million people. Now, Sudanese authorities must keep Adre border crossing open indefinitely. Millions of lives depend on it."

Eleven million people have been displaced and half of Sudan's population, an estimated 25 million people, are struggling with crisis-level food insecurity, according to the U.N. Famine was confirmed in August in the northern part of Sudan's Darfur region.

"In North Darfur, fighting in and around El Fasher continues to intensify and block the movement of aid supplies into the area," said Ramesh Rajasingham, director of the coordination division of the U.N. office on humanitarian affairs.

El Fasher is the capital of North Darfur and has been the epicenter of a battle for the last seven months between the RSF, who are poised to capture the city, and the SAF, which are trying to hold on to it. More than 1.5 million civilians in El Fasher, many of them displaced from other parts of Sudan, are caught in the crossfire.

Humanitarians have confirmed famine conditions in parts of El Fasher, including at the Zamzam camp for displaced persons, which houses more than 400,000 people.

Rajasingham said about a third of the children in the camp are malnourished, including 10% who are severely malnourished.

Since Oct. 20, tens of thousands of civilians have been displaced from eastern Al Jazirah state, following a wave of RSF attacks on villages there that reportedly killed more than 120 civilians. Women and girls were raped, markets looted, and homes and farms were burned to the ground.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The international community must take what's happening in Sudan seriously and must take urgent action to address it," Rajasingham said of the spreading conflict.

On Friday, the U.N. Security Council's sanctions committee for Sudan designated RSF commanders Abdel Rahman Juma Barkalla and Osman Mohamed Hamid Mohamed for sanctions for their roles in the violence in Darfur.

The United States said Tuesday that it is adding Barkalla to its own sanctions list and noted it had already designated Hamid in May 2024.

The U.N. Security Council is working on a draft resolution focused on the protection of civilians through the implementation of commitments both parties made last year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as well as supporting mediation that would lead to a cease-fire. No date for a vote has been announced.