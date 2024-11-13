South Africa: Former Joburg Mayor Gwamanda Threatens to Sue Over Firing - South African News Briefs - November 13, 2024

Former Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda Threatens Legal Action Over Dismissal

Former Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is threatening legal action against City of Joburg Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu following his recent dismissal as MMC for Community Development, reports Sunday World. Gwamanda argues that his firing was unjust, stating he received no formal notice or opportunity to address the allegations against him beforehand. Gwamanda claims he first learned of his dismissal through public announcements, as the office of Executive Mayor Dada Morero released a media statement on the matter without prior notice to him. He has requested that coalition partners and relevant political parties be allowed to address his dismissal politically to secure his reinstatement. Gwamanda has warned of further legal action over procedural and substantive concerns if the issue is not resolved by Thursday.

Gayton McKenzie Defends Delayed Launch of Foundation Despite Criticism

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has reaffirmed his commitment to donating his ministerial salary to worthy causes, reports EWN. Although he has not established the promised foundation for missing Saldanha Bay schoolgirl Joshlin Smith, McKenzie explained that he prefers not to rush the process. After Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Liam Jacobs criticized him on social media for the delay, McKenzie responded that he would not let political pressure dictate how he spends his personal funds. Since pledging his salary for charitable causes, McKenzie has faced close public scrutiny to see if he follows through. While the Smith Foundation is not yet operational, McKenzie clarified that he remains committed to honoring his pledge. He emphasized that he intends to ensure the foundation supports existing efforts, carefully selects directors, and establishes a legacy that will outlive his involvement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Free State Police Hunt Boyfriend After Woman's Murder

Police in the Free State are searching for a suspect in the murder of a 44-year-old woman in Manyatseng township near Ladybrand, reports SABC News. The woman was found dead in her bedroom, allegedly killed by her boyfriend. Police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring stated that community members reported the murder to authorities and that the suspect fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. The motive for the killing remains unknown. This incident adds to a troubling rise in gender-based violence and killings in the Free State region.

More South African news