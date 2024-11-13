South Africa: Constitutional Court Shutdown Over Water Cuts Is an Embarrassing Low-Point for Collapsing Joburg Metro

12 November 2024
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Adv. Glynnis Breytenbach MP - DA Spokesperson On Justice and Constitutional Development

It is a national embarrassment that the inability of the City of Johannesburg to supply water to its residents, business and public sector offices, has now led to the shutdown of operations at the Constitutional Court, on Constitution Hill in Braamfontein.

The highest court in the land, responsible for the most seminal decisions, has been closed down by a failing, collapsing municipality. The DA is concerned that this break in ordinary operations is an unnecessary inconvenience and hindrance to a Court handling our most serious matters - due to the City of Joburg's failures.

The DA notes that the Constitutional Court is operating remotely, conducting cases on virtual online platforms, as a result of the non-useability of its court building.

Just yesterday the Minister of Water told a press conference that the breakdown in Johannesburg's water is because "water infrastructure has been neglected." The DA agrees with the Minister, and the fact that this neglect by the City of Johannesburg has now compromised operations of our apex court is a disgrace.

The DA calls on the City of Johannesburg to restore services to the Constitutional Court without any further delay.

