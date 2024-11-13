Zimbabwe to Create More Green Jobs - President

Baku, Azerbaijan — ZIMBABWE aspires to transition from a mere supplier of raw minerals to a key player in the global renewable energy sector and create green jobs as it industrialises, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing a COP29 High-Level Round-table on Energy held under the theme: "Advancing Climate Mitigation Action", during the United Nations Climate Change Conference here yesterday, President Mnangagwa said by developing and deploying innovative renewable energy technologies and solutions, the country would drive ecologically-friendly industrialisation and broaden its economy.

"In 2023, policies were enacted that scale down the export of unprocessed minerals, by incentivising local beneficiation and value addition. A mines to energy park is under construction to facilitate the beneficiation and exploitation of the entire green minerals value chains.

"Zimbabwe's goal is to transform from a supplier of raw minerals to a notable participant in renewable energy technology products and solutions, while creating green jobs, fostering sustainable industrialisation and economic diversification."

He said Government was eager to collaborate with the private sector and international partners to maximise the economic benefits of mineral resources while minimising environmental impact.

"Our commitment to sustainable mineral development is also supported by mutually beneficial partnerships with the private sector to develop regional value chains, as well as deepen international co-operation, networks and partnerships," said President Mnangagwa.

He said the country had made steps to domesticate principles that align with transitioning to renewable energy but partners were required to fulfill this initiative.

"Ambitions to guarantee energy transition with justice and equity, however, require infrastructure investment and technology partnerships.

"We urge the international community to support trade policies that provide fair returns on processed minerals, allowing Zimbabwe and similar countries to reinvest in our people and industries. Access to cutting-edge technology is equally essential. We, thus, call upon global partners for co-operation in technology transfer and skills development," President Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe, he said, welcomed the report by United Nations Secretary General Mr Antonio Guterres on critical energy transition methods.

Among other critical matters, the report recognised the urgent need to transition to renewable energy.

"This vital document calls upon us to address the injustices of the past and to ensure that the global energy transition is equitable and sustainable. We fully support the guiding principles and recommendations put forward under this noble initiative," said President Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe is committed to contributing to a fair and just global green economy.

"Together, we can ensure that the wealth of our critical minerals drives prosperity for all, advancing an energy transition that is just, inclusive and sustainable," the President said.

"Zimbabwe and the Southern Africa region in general, is a resource-rich country with reserves of lithium, platinum group metals, graphite and copper among others minerals. These align closely with Zimbabwe's national vision and development priorities, which seek to realise a prosperous and inclusive society leaving no one and no place behind."

President Mnangagwa attended the COP29 High-level Roundtable on Energy soon after addressing the World Leaders Climate Action Summit, which was one of the highlights of COP29.

Earlier, he met his Belarus counterpart President Aleksandr Lukashenko in a private bilateral meeting, as the two leaders continued to consolidate the flourishing ties between the two countries.