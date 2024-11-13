Mauritius: Heads of Electoral Observation Mission to the National Assembly Elections Provide Their Views

The Heads of the International Electoral Observation Missions to the National Assembly Elections of the Republic of Mauritius, gave their preliminary statements, today, at the Caudan Arts in Port-Louis. Some 100 observers were in Mauritius to witness the electoral process and ensure that it was in line with regional and international instruments and legal framework.

The Heads were as follows: Former Chief Justice of the United Republic of Tanzania and Head of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), Mr Mohammed Chande Othman; Head of Mission of the African Union Electoral Observation Mission (AUEOM), Dr Joyce Mujuru; Head of Mission of the Francophonie Electoral Observer Mission (FEO), Mr Nicolae Popescu; Head of Mission of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries (ECF-SADC), Mr Bishop Sipho Tembe.

Mr Othman commended the people of Mauritius for their conduct and contribution in the smooth functioning of the elections adding that the country was calm and peaceful during pre-election, election day and post-immediate election. The Mauritius Police Force maintained vigilance and peace to ensure a conductive electoral environment, which he said, was remarkable.

As regards the Office of the Electoral Commissioner (OEC), he observed that the register was up to date and necessary actions were taken to confirm the eligibility of voters. He lauded the OEC for organising the elections in a professional manner enabling voters to express their political will.

For her part, Dr Mujuru underlined that the preliminary statements are based on the findings while indicating that a final report with findings and recommendations will be issued by next month. She affirmed that there were enough staff to ensure smooth, efficient and credible elections thus providing hourly updates. She also noted that few gaps in the legal framework should be addressed for future elections.

Mr Popescu underscored that transparency, credibility and pluralism are key values that were preserved during the electoral process. He stressed that misinformation and distortion of information on social media networks remain a matter of concern during elections.

Mr Tembe, on the other hand, spoke of the high public trust vis-à-vis the work of the OEC adding that the anticipation was free and fair and democratic. Speaking about some of the loopholes, he highlighted that elector education should be strengthened and stronger strategies should be developed by the OEC to collaborate with the media for dissemination of precise and factual information.

Likewise, all the Heads noted that there was insufficient motivation of youth and women participation in the election emphasising the importance of an inclusive election.