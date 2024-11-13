Uganda: Museveni Warns Against Sectarianism As Kisoro Goes to Polls

President Museveni, the national chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), has condemned religion and sectarianism in the Kisoro by-election.

While campaigning for Rose Kabagyeni, the NRM flag bearer, at Murungu village, Muramba parish in Muramba sub-county, Museveni emphasized the effects of sectarianism.

Museveni's message comes at a time when concerns about religion and sectarianism have been raised by various politicians.

He revealed that when he was coming, he talked with Dr. Philemon Mateke on phone and warned him about sectarianism which could brew a genocide like it happened in Rwanda.

Museveni also said that he engaged some religious leaders to join hands and fight the vice.

"You all know that the war that happened in Rwanda was because of sectarianism, even the war in that is currently happening in Rwanda is because of sectarianism, So I want to call on all of you o reject sectarianism if you want Kisoro to develop."

Museveni asked people to mind about the person they are to vote depending on what they have contributed to the area.

President Museveni called on Dr. Mateke to reflect on sectarianism and in reply, Mateke told president that sectarianism is not his way of doing things adding that he is ready to fight it.

Museveni handed the party flag to Rose Kabagyeni.

In her speech Kabagyeni called on the people of Kisoro to work towards promoting unity so that Kisoro can. She adds that once voted, she will fight all the differences in Kisoro.

"I want to thank you MR. President for coming and I promise to work under your manifesto." Kabagyeni states.

Campaigns were concluded on Tuesday.

Six candidates are vying for the Kisoro woman MP. Kisoro is set to go to polls on November 14,2021.