Uganda: Pneumonia Still a Leading Cause of Child Death Below Five Years

Pneumonia remains one of the leading causes of death among children under five in Uganda, despite being largely preventable.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pneumonia accounts for nearly 14% of all childhood deaths globally, with an estimated 700,000 children dying from the disease each year.

In Uganda, the impact of pneumonia on young children is significant, contributing to a substantial portion of infant and child mortality rates.

According to WHO, pneumonia is a preventable tragedy, "With effective immunization, better nutrition, and improved air quality, we can save countless children's lives across the globe."

Several factors contribute to the high rates of pneumonia in Uganda.

Low immunization coverage is one of the primary drivers. Immunization rates in Uganda are still below the recommended targets.

According to UNICEF, in 2022, more than 23 million children worldwide missed routine vaccinations, leaving many children in Uganda vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases, including pneumonia.

Malnutrition also plays a significant role in increasing the risk of pneumonia in children.

According to WHO, malnourished children are up to 10 times more likely to die from pneumonia than well-nourished children.

The UN estimates that nearly 40% of children in Uganda suffer from chronic malnutrition, which weakens their immune systems and leaves them more susceptible to respiratory infections like pneumonia.

Addressing malnutrition through better access to food and nutrition programs is crucial for reducing pneumonia's impact.

Indoor air pollution is another contributing factor to the prevalence of pneumonia in Uganda. Many families still rely on solid fuels such as wood, charcoal, and agricultural waste for cooking, which generates harmful smoke.

WHO data suggests that indoor air pollution causes about 50% of pneumonia deaths in children under five.

The use of cleaner cooking methods and improving ventilation in homes are vital steps in reducing the risks associated with respiratory infections.

Access to medical oxygen is essential for treating severe cases of pneumonia, yet many healthcare facilities in Uganda struggle with shortages.

A report from the Lancet indicates that about half of healthcare centers in low-income countries like Uganda lack reliable oxygen supplies, which are critical for saving the lives of children with severe pneumonia.

WHO has emphasized the need for increased investment in healthcare infrastructure to ensure that life-saving treatments, like oxygen, are available in all regions of Uganda.

Strengthening immunization programs, improving child nutrition, and expanding access to medical oxygen will significantly reduce childhood deaths from pneumonia in Uganda.