Ethiopia Committed to Attracting Global Tourists - Prime Minister's Office

12 November 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is committed to attracting global tourists and showcasing its abundant natural, historical, and cultural treasures by enhancing visitor experiences and improving lodging facilities to meet international standards, Office of the Prime Minister revealed.

In the next decade, tourism is projected to contribute 16 trillion USD to the global economy and support approximately 450 million jobs worldwide.

Prime Ministerial initiatives, such as the development of Beynouna Village and other recently completed projects, are setting the stage for national success in this sector.

Ethiopia still has plenty of untapped potential in various spheres in general and in tourist attraction sites in particular.

To properly exploit the untapped tourism sites, the government has identified tourism as one of the pillars of the homegrown economy considering the country's rich history, heritage, culture, natural endowments, birds, wildlife and unique events that are marketable.

Accordingly, various new and state of the art tourism destinations have been constructed in various parts of the country spearheaded by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

