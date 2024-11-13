Seychelles: Victoria Falls to Host High-Stakes Energy Summit

The Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit will convene in Victoria Falls from November 18-20, 2024, aiming to accelerate sustainable energy investments across both countries.

With the two neighbouring countries advancing structural reforms aimed at increasing energy investment, there is an urgent drive to secure a sustainable energy future.

The summit, which will alternate biennially between the two countries, operates under the theme "Powering Zimbabwe and Zambia's Sustainable Energy Future: Unlocking Opportunities in Renewables, Grid Modernization and Energy Access."

Sponsored by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) and held under Zimbabwe's Ministry of Energy and Power Development, the gathering will unveil new energy project plans targeting increased investment in solar, geothermal, and wind power, alongside traditional hydro projects.

"As we stand on the brink of a transformative era in energy, the Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit embodies our commitment to a sustainable future. Together, we will explore the vast opportunities in renewables, modernise our grids, and ensure energy access for all. Let us unite in our vision to power Zimbabwe and Zambia's sustainable energy future, unlocking potential for growth, innovation and collaboration." said ZERA CEO Edington Mazambani.

With severe droughts threatening traditional hydroelectric power sources in Eastern and Southern Africa, the summit also spotlights the urgency for resilient energy infrastructure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Zimbabwe Seychelles By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zambia Environmental Management Agency's recent $1.76 billion energy sector investment reflects the region's pressing need to diversify and expand.

Collaborative talks will focus on enhancing grid capacity, reducing reliance on single-source energy, and bolstering sustainable economic growth, especially in mining.

"Having supported the mining sector in DRC for 14 years, we welcome this opportunity for the important conversations that will unlock opportunities in energy and infrastructure across Zimbabwe and Zambia and power a sustainable future," said Manoj Patil, Director of Mining Engineering Services at Vinmart Group, one of the summit's sponsors.

Topics set to reshape the energy landscape include innovative renewable solutions for universal access, investment strategies for a robust energy sector, and faster pathways to financial closure.

The summit aims to streamline collaboration, linking public and private sectors with major international financial players, including the African Development Bank, British International Investment, and Climate Fund Managers.

"This is an opportunity to come together, share experiences, and think innovatively. Linking capital and mitigating risk can boost development for both countries, and Marsh is very excited to be part of this summit," said Mortimer McKechnie, Senior Vice President and Energy & Power Leader for Africa at Marsh.

The summit promises a powerful convergence of government ministers, public utilities, and energy stakeholders, including voices from ZERA, Zambezi River Authority, and ZESA Holdings, all committed to powering a more sustainable future for Zimbabwe and Zambia.