Zimbabwe's Indigenous Grains Make a Comeback Amid Climate Challenges

In Zimbabwe, a quiet revolution is taking root as smallholder farmers embrace traditional grains like millet and sorghum to secure their livelihoods and combat the growing threat of climate change.

For decades, these indigenous grains were overshadowed by maize, which became a staple following colonial influence.

However, as climate-induced droughts and erratic rainfall continue to threaten maize yields, a return to traditional crops is proving not only practical but essential.

Zimbabwe's agriculture sector has been hard hit by climate variability. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, maize yields have declined by 30% over the past decade, exacerbating food insecurity. In contrast, millet and sorghum, naturally drought-tolerant, offer a viable alternative.

The "My Food is African" campaign has given this shift fresh momentum, encouraging Zimbabweans to rediscover and celebrate traditional dishes.

Sorghum porridge, a staple for generations, is returning to breakfast tables, while millet flour is regaining its place in local delicacies like sadza remhunga.

"I had forgotten the taste of traditional grains," says 62-year-old farmer Tendai Munyoro from Masvingo. "Now, my grandchildren are learning to appreciate what sustained our ancestors."

Munyoro recently joined a local co-operative that processes and markets millet, boosting household income by 25% last year.

The Zimbabwean government has recognised the role of indigenous grains in bolstering food security.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) supports these efforts by purchasing sorghum directly from farmers for its school feeding programmes. This not only provides a steady market but also ensures children in vulnerable communities receive nutritious meals.

"The demand for these grains is growing," the WFP said. "In 2023 alone, we sourced 20,000 metric tonnes of sorghum from Zimbabwean farmers, demonstrating its potential for both local consumption and broader food systems resilience."

In Mhondoro-Ngezi, a district known for its dry climate, farmer Josephine Moyo has become an advocate for millet farming. After attending training workshops organised by VSO Zimbabwe, she transitioned half of her land to millet production. "I used to rely on food aid during drought years. Now, I am self-sufficient and even supply grain to nearby schools," Moyo shares proudly.

Statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture reveal that land under sorghum and millet cultivation increased by 18% in the past two years, with similar gains projected for 2024. This growth underscores a shift in mindset among farmers who previously associated these grains with poverty.

Despite these gains, challenges persist. Access to certified seed remains a hurdle, with only 60% of farmers reporting availability through local agro-dealers.

Additionally, cultural perceptions linger, particularly among younger generations who prefer imported cereals.

To address these barriers, the Ministry of Agriculture with key partners, have launched awareness campaigns in schools, showcasing the nutritional benefits of traditional grains.

They argue that a diverse diet, rich in indigenous crops, can combat malnutrition, which affects 26.8% of Zimbabwe's children under five, according to UNICEF.

As the world grapples with climate change, Zimbabwe's pivot to indigenous grains offers a blueprint for resilience. By embracing agroecology, the country is not only preserving its rich culinary heritage but also securing a sustainable future.

"We are witnessing a transformation," says Hove. "Agroecology is about more than farming--it's about reclaiming our identity and ensuring our survival."

For farmers like Moyo and Munyoro, the return to millet and sorghum is more than a practical solution; it's a celebration of Zimbabwean culture and an investment in the future. "Our food, our way," Moyo says with a smile. "That is the true meaning of progress.