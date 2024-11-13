Zimbabwe: Chivayo Demands Return of Gifted Car, Accuses Church Mate of Theft

Marondera-based Madzibaba Lastrodge, real name Collet Tavengwa, who once gained notoriety for receiving a Toyota Hilux GD6 Single Cab from controversial businessman Wicknel Chivayo, claims the latter is now demanding the vehicle back following a fall out between the two.

According to Madzibaba Lastrodge, 40, he attends the same Apostolic sect with Chivayo.

He claims to have sold the vehicle, which he believes led Chivayo to falsely accuse him of theft.

This dispute has escalated, with Tavengwa now facing charges of theft before Harare Magistrate Donald Ndirowei.

Madzibaba Lastrodge, through his lawyer Tafadza Muvhami of Muvhami Attorneys, argues that Chivayo gifted him the car, which was duly registered in his name.

Muvhami further claims to have video evidence of the gifting ceremony, which took place in the presence of other apostolic sect members at the complainant's White Stallion Autogroup premises.

Additionally, he asserts that Lastrodge has WhatsApp messages from Chivayo demanding the return of the car, which ultimately led to his arrest.

Magistrate Ndirowei released Tavengwa on US$500 bail with conditions that he remain at his specified address and avoid any contact with witnesses.

The matter was rolled over to 11 December.

Allegations before the court are that on 5 October 2024, Tavengwa well knowing that he was not one of the beneficiaries to some two Toyota Hilux GD6 Single cab motor vehicles which had been donated to two selected Apostolic Church members by Wicknell Chivayo reportedly approached White Stallion Autogroup, a Car Dealer located in Borrowdale, Harare.

He indicated to the Company Director Joel Kudakwashe Chikosi that he was one of the beneficiaries and since Wicknell Chivayo had not specified the names of the beneficiaries to the company Director, Tavengwa was handed over a Toyota Hilux GD6 Single Cab and an Agreement of Sale was made.

Tavengwa then took the motor vehicle and drove away.

The offence came to light when Chivayo queried on why accused had took the motor vehicle.

A report was made to the Police leading to the arrest of the accused person in Marondera.