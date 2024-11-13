Ethiopia Reiterates to Uphold Its International Human Rights Obligations

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia presented its national report today, during the 47th Session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

This marks the fourth cycle of the UPR for Ethiopia, following its participation in the previous round in 2019.

The Ethiopian high-level delegation was led by State Minister of Justice, Belayhun Yirga and included Dereje Duguma, State Minister of Health and Teyiba Hassan, Director General of Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) as well as officials from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Women and Social Affairs and RRS.

The session commenced with opening remarks by Ambassador Tsegab Kebebew, Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations in Geneva, who reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to the UPR as a vital tool for improving good governance and promotion and protection of human rights; and introduced members of the delegation.

State Minister of Justice, Belayhun Yirga presented Ethiopia's National Report by providing detailed review of the country's human rights progress over the past few years, with focus on the implementation of previous recommendations given to Ethiopia during the 3rd UPR cycle.

Members of the delegation also gave in-depth presentations on certain topics pertaining to health, education, economic and social rights and issues related to addressing gender-based violence and internally displaced people.

All in all, Ethiopia's participation in this session highlighted the country's efforts to enhance human rights, promote accountability, and address socio-economic and environmental challenges, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Throughout the session, the delegation engaged in a vibrant and interactive dialogue with member states who provided valuable feedback and recommendations. Recommendations were received from 117 member states.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Tsegab Kebebew thanked the Human Rights Council, the Working Group, and all participating states for their constructive contributions.

He assured the Council that Ethiopia would continue to uphold its international human rights obligations, further integrate international human rights norms into national policies, and remain committed to peace and sustainable development.

Ambassador Tsegab also expressed Ethiopia's gratitude for the support extended to it for its elections to the Human Rights Council for the term 2025-27.

The UPR process is a key mechanism where countries voluntarily undergo a periodic review of their human rights performance, with feedback and recommendations received from other UN member states.