Namibia's Media Freedom Under Threat - Beukes Speaks Out

Dear media colleagues,

I wish to announce that I am no longer in the employment of the New Era Publication Corporation (New Era) in whatever capacity.

I feel compelled to make this announcement as I have been inundated with enquiries and communication meant for the paper's managing editor.

For the record, I did not resign but agreed with the company to part ways amicably.

The details of my mutual separation agreement and what led to my departure will remain private, as per the stipulations of that agreement.

In exercising my right to freedom of expression and thought, as enshrined in the supreme law of the land, I am duty-bound to express my fear for the deterioration of media freedom and expression and the intolerance for grassroots, especially minority voices and the public interest, in this country of late.

This is a dangerous slippery slope for democracy, particularly at a crucial time ahead of the elections, when the public and electorate alike have to rely on the media, both private and public, to make informed decisions.

The media should at all times operate without fear, favour or prejudice, irrespective of who funds them, more so those funded by hard-earned taxpayers' dollars.

Decisions made by the government in the time immediately after president Hage Geingob's death leave a lot to be desired. It has just been months since his unfortunate demise and this government's commitment to press freedom is clearly on the wane considering the great lengths the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology has gone to muzzle New Era's principled voice through a harebrained proposed merger with Namibia Press Agency.

New Era board's decision to cancel the appeal against a colourful High Court defamation decision will leave a lasting negative impact on the entire media sector.

What is more troubling, however, is that the skillset on the current board would not allow them to recognise when they make a vacuous decision.

I also urge the minister of justice to make public the findings of the investigation that discovered 34% of magistrates who qualify for appointment to the High Court, come from the home region of the former head of the Magistrate's Commission.

I am proud that we managed to get the Judiciary to open up.

But I'm most pleased with those stories that led to people's lives changing for the better, improved policies and introspection for public institutions, our focus on underreported areas, and our pivot to becoming a teaching newsroom.

Finally, to my colleagues in the newsroom at New Era, please accept my apologies for the abrupt manner in which I left.

The censorship you'll inevitably be subjected to now, whether from your political overlords and their imposed administrators general, God forbid self, should always be subject to the public interest.

Continue to do your job professionally and with dedication to Namibia and Namibians, not the pampered politicians and their |ertons.

Altyd vorentoe.

Johnathan Beukes

Journalist