Namibia: NCAA Restricts Airspace During Elections

The Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has established restricted airspaces within the Windhoek Flight Information Region (FYWF) to ensure safety and security during the upcoming Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Taking the lead from Namibia's Civil Aviation Regulations, executive director in the NCAA Toska Sem issued a directive restricting certain activities in the Windhoek Flight Information Region (FIR) on specified election dates. This restriction, effective on 13 November 2024 and from 26 to 28 November 2024, applies to all gliding and remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) operations, including drones and Unmanned Arial Vehicles (UAVs), used for private, commercial, or recreational purposes.

The NCAA reminded all aviation operators and hobbyists to observe these restrictions on the noted dates to support safety and security measures during the national elections.