Uganda: Leaders Champion Climate Finance, Energy Resilience, and Adaptation At COP29

Uganda's delegation is taking a proactive stance at COP29 in Baku, presenting ambitious strategies in climate finance, sustainable energy, and climate adaptation--key areas for developing nations.

Dr. Alfred Okot Okidi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water and Environment, highlighted Uganda's innovative focus on climate mobility as part of its broader climate adaptation approach.

"Uganda has integrated a Climate Mobility Blueprint within our National Adaptation Plan and Nationally Determined Contributions," Dr. Okidi noted, describing how the Kampala Declaration, signed by 39 African countries, reflects Africa's shared commitment to addressing climate change and supporting communities displaced by climate impacts.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa shared Uganda's vision for energy resilience on a panel discussing Africa's energy transition.

She advocated for increased investment in clean energy and sustainable mineral resources to drive a green future for the continent.

"COP29 is an essential platform for discussing Uganda's energy policies and the role of our mineral resources in supporting the green transition," Nankabirwa said, underscoring Uganda's dedication to a sustainable energy pathway.

Adonia Ayebare, Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, emphasised the importance of unity within the G77 and China coalition, which includes over 130 developing countries.

"The strength of the G77 and China is vital in securing climate finance and advancing the priorities of developing nations," Ayebare stated, stressing the group's commitment to achieving meaningful outcomes at COP29.

As discussions unfold, Uganda's delegation is advocating for climate solutions that address the unique needs of developing nations. With a strong stance on climate finance, energy resilience, and adaptation, Uganda is emerging as a key voice for the Global South in climate action.