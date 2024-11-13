Uganda: Leaders Champion Climate Finance, Energy Resilience, and Adaptation At COP29

12 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Joshua Kagoro

Uganda's delegation is taking a proactive stance at COP29 in Baku, presenting ambitious strategies in climate finance, sustainable energy, and climate adaptation--key areas for developing nations.

Dr. Alfred Okot Okidi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water and Environment, highlighted Uganda's innovative focus on climate mobility as part of its broader climate adaptation approach.

"Uganda has integrated a Climate Mobility Blueprint within our National Adaptation Plan and Nationally Determined Contributions," Dr. Okidi noted, describing how the Kampala Declaration, signed by 39 African countries, reflects Africa's shared commitment to addressing climate change and supporting communities displaced by climate impacts.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa shared Uganda's vision for energy resilience on a panel discussing Africa's energy transition.

She advocated for increased investment in clean energy and sustainable mineral resources to drive a green future for the continent.

"COP29 is an essential platform for discussing Uganda's energy policies and the role of our mineral resources in supporting the green transition," Nankabirwa said, underscoring Uganda's dedication to a sustainable energy pathway.

Adonia Ayebare, Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, emphasised the importance of unity within the G77 and China coalition, which includes over 130 developing countries.

"The strength of the G77 and China is vital in securing climate finance and advancing the priorities of developing nations," Ayebare stated, stressing the group's commitment to achieving meaningful outcomes at COP29.

As discussions unfold, Uganda's delegation is advocating for climate solutions that address the unique needs of developing nations. With a strong stance on climate finance, energy resilience, and adaptation, Uganda is emerging as a key voice for the Global South in climate action.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.