Tanzania: Singer Zuchu Announces Break-Up With Diamond Platnumz

Tanzania's music superstars Diamond Platnumz and Zuhura Othman Soud, commonly known as Zuchu, have brought their relationship to an end after three years dating.

The Tanzanian famous couple 'called it quits' after Zuchu confirmed the break-up on her social media on Tuesday, November 12.

"After three years of dating, Nasib [Diamond Platnumz] and I have positively decided to call it quits," Zuchu said in her Instagram post adding that it was a mutual decision from both parties.

The breakup will, however, not stop Zuchu from continuing to work on a music project with the 'Yatapita' hit maker.

"We do have an upcoming project, so don't be surprised when it is released. Wishing Simba the absolute best," she said in the post which is captioned 'single.'

Zuchu said that she is now focused on "healing and my career" as she embarks on life after Diamond Platnumz.

The singer, signed to WCB Wasafi record label, had for quite some time reported in a romantic relationship with Diamond Platnumz although it has had many ups and downs.

Earlier this year, Zuchu was seen in interviews commenting on marriage with Diamond but what shocked people was her comments especially after her previous reply to that subject, saying that she was not pressuring Diamond to marry her until the right time for their marriage comes.

The comment surprised many, especially after her previous public plea to Diamond about their future together.

The couple were last seen in Kigali during Trace Music Awards 2023 where they both performed at. Even though many predicted that the couple's relationship would not last long considering Diamond Platnumz's history with dating scandals with his ex-girlfriends, they have been together for three years.