Namibia: Mbumba Confers Founding Councillor Noah Tuhadeleni Official Funeral

President Nangolo Mbumba has conferred an official funeral on the late Noah Tuhadeleni.

Tuhadeleni died at the age of 74 in the Rundu Private Hospital.

He was the former and founding councillor of the former Endola constituency.

On Tuesday, president Mbumba in a statement said Tuhadeleni fought selflessly against the white colonial apartheid regime in order to bring about Namibian independence.

"He displayed bravery with others when they valiantly defeated the enemy at places such as Kalulu and Kwanza Sul before he was redeployed to the Northern Front in 1979," the president said.

Tuhadeleni served as a regional chairman and organiser in Kwanza Sul, between 1986 and 1989. After independence Tuhadeleni held various portfolios in the central government within Swapo.

Tuhadeleni was a management committee member for the Ohangwena Regional Council from 1992 to 1997. He was also a member of the National Council from 1998 to 2004.

"During this difficult moment of sorrow for our nation, president Mbumba extends on behalf of the people and the government of the Republic of Namibia condolences to the family and children of Honourable Lyaalala Noah Tuhadeleni," said the statement.