Rwanda: Afcon 2025 - Things to Know About Libyan Team Ahead of Rwanda Qualifier

The Mediterranean Knights of Libya are not finished yet despite suffering a major setback from a recent 3-0 loss to Nigeria on forfeit in the AFCON 2025 Group D qualifiers.

The Northern Africans have a crucial game with Amavubi which is a make-or-break affair for either side. A defeat or even a draw could effectively go a long way to affect either team's chances of qualification as it is the penultimate game.

New Libya head coach Nasser Al-Hadhiri sneaked into Kigali with his full squad on Monday, November 11, three days prior to the game.

Al-Hadhiri wants his team to acclimatize and scan the environment before the epic clash at Amahoro Stadium on Thursday, November 14.

Who are in the Libyan squad?

Coach Al-Hadhiri traveled to Kigali with his full 23-man squad which played the reversed fixture which ended 1-1 in Tripoli under his predecessor Milutin Sredojevic. He has added two new players to the squad including former US Monastir centre back Mouatesam Sambou and Al Tahadi striker Farhad Al-Masmari.

What should Amavubi do to get the needed result?

With the exception of Nigeria who look well poised to top the Group, the second qualification slot is up for grabs as Rwanda, Benin and, to some extent Libya, still have a chance to sail through.

Amavubi are third with 5 points and desperately need to beat Libya who are lagging at the bottom with one point in order to stand a chance albeit praying that Benin doesn't beat Nigeria.

The penultimate Group games will have a great effect on the final day of the Group matches on November 18.

Below are what Rwanda can do to get a victory over Libya.

Force the Libyans into midfield

Just like any Northern African side, the "Mediterranean Knights" typically play on the wings. That is their strongest hold as their wingers do the damage by cutting inside or delivering crosses into the box for the attackers to finish into the net.

Rwanda were strong against Benin with Bonheur Mugisha, skipper Djihad Bizimana and Samuel Gueulette in midfield. They virtually dominated the Cheetahs in that department.

Amavubi should not allow the Libyans to play their natural game, and their lateral defenders Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Omborenga Fitina should force them to play through.

Get an early goal

An early goal, hopefully in the first 15 minutes, will do Amavubi lot of good as it will allay pressure. The goal will be a bait to draw the Libyans forward and Rwanda can hit them and get more goals.

Failure to get an early goal, Libya could settle well in the game and, as North Africans are known for, from the 60th minute, they will resort to time wasting.

Hold Subhi Al Dhawi and Fadel Salama

Torsten Spittler should by this time have taken notice of Subhi Al Dhawi and Fadel Salama because the duo combined for the former to score the opening goal against Rwanda in Tripoli.

Amavubi should devise a strategy to hold the two players particularly Al Dhawi who is very skilful and can cause havoc anywhere near the 18-yard box.

Get more fans into the stadium

If possible, local football governing body, Ferwafa, should open gate free at some point to get more fans into the Stadium if they really want their team to feel the home support and drive them to victory at any cost.

Amavubi fans played a key role in their 2-1 win over Benin and there is no doubt they will be vital as the 12th man against Libya.

This is a must-win game and the fans turning up in big numbers, coupled with their chants inside the stadium, could even make the Libyans to lose concentration.

Delivering more balls to Nshuti

Nshuti's 2 goals in 4 games makes him Amavubi's top scorer in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

The One Knoxville FC striker doesn't get enough chances but he has proven that he can be clinical if he gets the needed services as he did against Libya in Tripoli and Benin in Kigali.

Midfield duo Djihad Bizimana and Samuel Gueulette as well as the wingers including Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Omborenga Fitina from the back and Gilbert Mugisha and Jojea Kwizera in front should just provide the needed arsenals for Nshuti and he will gladly get the job done.

Has Libyan style changed under Al-Hadhiri?

Libya left spaces between them and normally played a high-line under Milutin Sredojevic. However, under Al-Hadhiri, they are more compact, they defend as a unit and attack as a unit.

With all Nigeria's world class attacking players, they held the Super Eagles for 87 minutes before Fisayo-Dele Bashiru scored the winner. Though the Super Eagles dominated the game with 64 percent of possession, they couldn't break the Libyan defense until 3 minutes to full time. That was Al-Hadhiri's first game.