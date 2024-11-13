Somalia: Somali President Urges Immediate Action for Palestinian Statehood At Arab-Islamic Summit

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — In a compelling speech at the Extraordinary Summit of the Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia underscored the dire necessity of establishing a Palestinian state as crucial for enduring peace in the Middle East.

Highlighting the profound humanitarian crises in Palestine and Lebanon, President Mohamud condemned the ongoing violence and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. "The conflict in Gaza transcends politics and ideology; it's about human rights, dignity, and justice," he stated, pushing for a ceasefire and a swift return to negotiations.

"The only viable solution for peace in the Middle East is the establishment of a Palestinian state with its 1967 borders and Jerusalem as its capital," Mohamud declared, urging global leaders to support this initiative.

The summit, which draws leaders from the Arab world and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, focuses on regional stability amidst continuous conflicts involving Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah. President Mohamud called for emergency aid and backed the push towards a two-state solution, emphasizing diplomacy to halt escalation and foster peace.

The discussions at the summit reflect a collective effort to address not only the immediate humanitarian needs but also to lay the groundwork for long-term peace, aligning with international calls for stability and justice in the region.