Kenya: Emirates Opens First African 'Emirates World' Store in Nairobi

Emirates has launched its first 'Emirates World' store in Nairobi, marking the debut of its revamped retail concept in Africa.

This comes as the carrier bolsters its presence on the continent and enhances customer service through modern, tech-driven experiences.

The store, located at the Cube on Riverside Drive, offers travelers an immersive environment featuring interactive technology and personalised service.

Adil Al Ghaith, Emirates' Senior Vice President for Africa, and UAE Ambassador to Kenya, Salim Alnaqbi, inaugurated the facility.

"The Nairobi store offers a glimpse into our unique service model. From expert consultation to innovative showcases, we aim to inspire travelers to choose Emirates," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer.

Spanning over 330 square meters, the open-plan space mimics a lounge-like atmosphere, complete with a replica of the Emirates A380 Onboard Lounge and a "selfie mirror" allowing visitors to capture images against digital backdrops.

The store integrates six service desks manned by staff who assist with travel planning, ticketing, and holiday packages, supplemented by self-service kiosks for efficient booking management.

The opening comes as Emirates nears its 30th year of operations in Kenya. Since its first Nairobi-Dubai flight in 1995, the airline has carried over five million passengers on the route, with a twice-daily service in place.

Emirates plans to roll out more Emirates World stores across Africa, reinforcing its commitment to the region while bringing state-of-the-art service closer to its customers.