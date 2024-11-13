South Africa: Banyana Coach Dr Ellis to Be Inducted Into the South African Hall of Fame

The revered Women's Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach - who led the Sasol-sponsored South African senior women's national team to the continental title in 2022 in Morocco - will be inducted with several figures from South African football on Wednesday, 20 November 2024.

According to the South African Hall of Fame, Dr Ellis and her fellow inductees are "legends who have shaped the history of South African football and will be celebrated in a grand ceremony that recognises their unparalleled contributions both on and off the field. Distinguished guests from across sports, entertainment, and government, including prominent figures in the world of football, will gather to honour these champions whose legacies have inspired generations. The event will pay tribute to their accomplishments, from the victories that brought South Africa to the forefront of international soccer to their continuous influence on the sport and society."

The inductees include legends such as former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba, erstwhile South African senior men's national team captains Neil Tovey and Lucas Radebe, and the legendary Patrick "Ace"Ntsoelengoe, Jomo Sono and Nelson "Teenage" Dladla.

Dr Ellis said she was humbled by the honour and thanked SAFA, her players, her support staff, Sasol and numerous other people who have contributed to her growth over the years.

"I am truly humbled and blessed. A big thank you to the South African Hall of Fame for the induction. A big thank you to the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Sasol for the unwavering support. I have to also say a very big thank you to the Banyana Banyana players and the staff, because we always speak about teamwork, and we always say that individuals will get recognition, and I'm just blessed that I'm one of those individuals," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I'm really, really happy and really excited. This is a very high honour, and I'm very appreciative of it, to be with a group of such esteemed individuals. To my family, who've always been there to support me, thank you very much, and I'm just so blessed."

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan said Dr Ellis has continued to be a shining beacon and a huge ambassador for South African football.

"We are immensely proud of Desiree, and this is such an honour. This recognition is truly well-deserved. She is someone who continues to inspire a lot of people from different walks of life. She is someone that many aspiring players look up to, someone that aspiring coaches look up to and someone whose impact is felt across different sporting codes."

Previous inductees include former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, legendary golfer Gary Player, the 1995 and 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok teams, Dr Kaizer Motaung, and most recently, dozens of Team South Africa Olympic Medallists.

The Induction event will be hosted at the Montecasino Ballroom.