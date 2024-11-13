Zimbabwe: Ending Aids Epidemic in Zim By 2030 Within Reach

The goal of ending the AIDS epidemic in Zimbabwe by 2030 is within reach, deputy HIV Prevention Coordinator AIDS and TB Programmes in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Mr Sinokuthemba Xaba has said.

Mr Xaba said the goal can be achieved provided there is continued expansion of HIV prevention and treatment programmes and targeted HIV testing for at-risk populations, young women and their male counterparts, as well as key and vulnerable populations.

Speaking at a recent media workshop organised by the National Aids Council (NAC), Mr Xaba said HIV incidence among women and girls has reduced by 65 percent since 2010.

He said women aged 15 years and over, accounted for 61 percent of all people living with HIV (PLHIV) in the region in 2022, with adolescent girls and young women aged 15 to 24 at increased risk of HIV infection.

"Eastern and Southern Africa, the region most heavily impacted by HIV, has made significant progress in reducing numbers of new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths," Mr Xaba said.

"The decline in incidence differs between countries and populations, however, and the overall decline is not yet rapid enough to achieve the 2025 targets. Many adolescent girls and young girls lack sufficient decision-making power about their sexual relations, contraceptive use and health care.

"Zimbabwe is approaching epidemic control, with declining HIV prevalence (10.47), AIDS related deaths (19 358) and HIV incidence (1,14). PLHIV declined by 0,7 percent from 1,31 million to 1,30 million, with 60,3 percent of those PLHIV being among women. The total number of new HIV infections declined by 5,1 percent to 18 380, with 60,9 percent among women."

Mr Xaba said the country was closer to achieving the 95-95-95 targets 96- 99-96 but children continue to lag behind at 68-98- 89, highlighting gaps for children, as well as young people, in case finding and treatment.

HIV and AIDS emerged as a public health threat in Zimbabwe in the mid-1980s and remains one of the top heavily burdened countries.

In Zimbabwe, the epidemic is largely driven by unprotected heterosexual sex, with growing epidemics among key population groups at higher risk of HIV.