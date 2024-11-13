Zimbabwe: FIFA Mourns Dynamos Legend

The late former Dynamos star player Ernest Kamba has been described as a legend of Zimbabwean football by the world governing body FIFA.

In his letter addressed to ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairperson Lincoln Mutasa, FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed his "sincerest and heartfelt condolences" on the passing of Kamba, a former international player.

Kamba, who won the 1973 Soccer Star of the Year award, passed away on October 28.

He was 76.

"I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player and coach, Ernest Kamba. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss," wrote Infantino.

"During his international career, Ernest Kamba won several caps with the Zimbabwe national team. At club level, he will be remembered for his long career with Dynamos FC, both as a player and later on as a coach."

Infantino said Kamba was known for his dedication and skill on the field, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his personality, his leadership, his popularity and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.

"On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Zimbabwe Football Association, and to Ernest Kamba's family, friends and loved ones.

"Our thoughts are with all of you. We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time."

Kamba featured for both Zimbabwe and Malawi national teams during an illustrious career that blossomed at Dynamos in the 1970s.