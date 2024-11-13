Zimbabwe: Marondera Man in Court for Stealing a Car Donated By Chivayo

A 40-year-old Marondera man has appeared in court on allegations of stealing a Toyota Hilux GD6 single-cab motor vehicle that Wicknell Chivhayo had donated to someone.

Collet Tavengwa appeared before Harare magistrate, Mr Donald Ndirowei, facing theft charges.

He was released on US$ 500 bail and will return to court on December 11 for routine remand.

The State's case is that on October 5, Tavengwa allegedly approached White Stallion Autogroup, a car dealer located in Borrowdale, Harare, and told Joel Chikosi that he was one of the beneficiaries of the Toyota Hilux GD6 single-cab motor vehicles donated by Chivhayo.

Chivhayo had not specified the names of the beneficiaries to the car dealer.

Chikosi handed over a Toyota Hilux GD6 single cab to Tavengwa and an agreement of sale was processed. Tavengwa then took the motor vehicle and drove away.

The offence came to light when Chivhayo discovered that the accused had taken the motor vehicle.

A police report was made.