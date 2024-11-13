GOVERNMENT has distanced itself from the recent demolitions in Ridgeview, Belvedere saying it has ordered the Harare City Council to stop bulldozing houses built illegally in the capital.

Last week Harare council demolished close to 20 houses in Ridgeview citing that the land had been illegally acquired from barons.

In a statement released after the demolitions, the council said the blitz would soon reach other areas in the capital where illegal structures were built.

In an interview with state-run media, on Tuesday, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe distanced government from the demolition blitz, laying all blame on the council.

"We condemn that action, and yesterday we directed the mayor and town clerk to stop the demolitions. We distance ourselves from, and the central government distances itself from, such behaviour.

"We have nothing to do with that," he said.

Garwe added that while every citizen had the right to housing, residents should not take advantage and set up illegal settlements.

"The new dispensation values all citizens and respects the constitution, which says housing is a fundamental right. People have the right to housing, but that said, we must not take the law into our own hands and say, I can build a house wherever I want.

"The law will still visit you. We do not want to take advantage of certain developments, and people must not start building recklessly," he said.

He further raised concerns over the increase in cabin construction in open spaces, in both low and high-density suburbs.

Meanwhile, the demolitions have sparked a heated debate among residents, many of whom cite Harare's acute housing shortages as a key factor behind the rise in illegal construction.