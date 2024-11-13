Zimbabwe: Govt Distances Self From Demolitions, Orders Council to Stop

The Government has indicated that it did not sanction the recent demolitions in Ridgeview and Belvedere and has ordered the Harare City Council to stop all demolitions.

This comes after Harare council demolished close to 20 houses in Ridgeview last week, which they claimed were built on land illegally bought from barons.

In an interview with ZBC yesterday, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe said the Government was not involved in the demolitions, saying the council proceeded without consulting the parent ministry.

"We condemn that action, and yesterday we directed the mayor and town clerk to stop the demolitions," he said.

"We distance ourselves from, and the central government distances itself from, such behaviour.

"We have nothing to do with that."

However, Minister Garwe said while citizens have the right to housing, they must not exploit this right by establishing illegal settlements.

"The new dispensation values all citizens and respects the constitution, which says housing is a fundamental right," he said.

"People have the right to housing, but that said, we must not take the law into our own hands and say, I can build a house wherever I want.

"The law will still visit you. We do not want to take advantage of certain developments, and people must not start building recklessly."

He also expressed concerns about the rising number of cabins being built in open spaces across both low and high-density suburbs.