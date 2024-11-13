Kenya: Adults Mainly Involved in Exam-Related Malpractises - CS Ogamba

Nairobi Kenya — Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has said only the adults who are involved in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) cheating syndicate and not the students as the exam exercise comes to a close.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ogamba said when arrests are made, investigations commence immediately and the prosecution shall reveal those cartels involved in the exam malpractices.

He says that the Ministry will ensure whoever involved in such activity will be held accountable and face the full force of law.

"We will be collecting the statistics that will share next week when we complete the exercise, so far here are a number of arrests in Siaya, Homabay and Eldoret and all of them are related to adults, the students are not really part and parcel of the syndicate," he said.

This follows several arrests made in some parts of the country on allegations of exam malpractice.

A series of exam breaches were detected at different schools as officials work to protect the integrity of the national exams.

Thirteen teachers including nine invigilators who were arrested on Monday at Nyamninia Secondary School in Siaya on allegations of exam malpractice were on Tuesday released on a sh100,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount or an alternative cash bail of sh20,000.

The arrests occurred after candidates were discovered with photocopied answers to Mathematics Paper 2 during the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Also, eight teachers were arrested in Homa Bay county following the allegedly engaging in the exam malpractices.

The teachers from a Secondary School in Homa Bay Town constituency were arrested on Monday evening after they were allegedly found photocopying an exam paper.

Additionally, another suspect who was behind a Telegram group distributing leaked Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination material to parents and students was also arrested.

The suspect was arrested by detectives from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) jointly with their Masaba North counterparts in Nyamira.

Also, there were two suspects arrested for impersonating candidates in the KSCE examinations inKilifi and Nairobi.

All these arrests come amid a safety assurance from the Ministry of Education that no malpractice incidents will go unchecked.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) chairman David Njengere has however, called on all exams center managers to ensure there is 100 per cent compliance on all the rules set during the exams period to avert malpractices.