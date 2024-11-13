South Africa: Police Detain Two Suspects for Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition

13 November 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)

Members of Operation Lockdown III were deployed in Delft area to continue the fight against gang violence, extortion and robberies. In the early hours of this morning the members were busy with foot patrols in Rossin Street, Delft when they noticed a unknown man walking in their direction and when he saw the police members he changed direction. The members chased after him and apprehended and searched him. They found a 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition in his possession.

The suspect was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and will appear in the Bellville Magistrates' court once charged.

In an unrelated matter, members of Atlantis Crime Prevention Unit arrested an adult male when he was found in possession of an imitation firearm with ammunition. The members were busy with crime prevention duties in the Atlantis policing precinct when they chased the suspect, searched him and found the imitation firearm with the ammunition in his possession.

He is expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrates' court today on the mentioned charges.

