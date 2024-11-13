South Africa: SA Strengthens Bilateral Ties With Egypt

International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Minister Ronald Lamola, along with a business delegation, will today undertake a working visit to Cairo, in the Arab Republic of Egypt, to co-chair the South Africa-Egypt Political Consultations.

The Minister will co-chair the consultations with his counterpart, Dr Badr Abdelatty, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriate Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, from 13 to 14 November.

South Africa and Egypt enjoy cordial political, economic and social relations following the formal establishment of diplomatic relations on 29 March 1995. These relations are historical and based on friendship, solidarity and collaboration between the peoples of both countries.

The Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) that exists between the two countries is a structured bilateral mechanism that provides a platform for political, economic, social, cultural, scientific and technical cooperation between the two.

"We will be accompanied by a South African business delegation consisting of close to 50 companies. The delegation will explore further investment and trade opportunities across a range of economic sectors.

"The working visit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional, continental, and global issues of mutual interest, with an emphasis on the conflict in Sudan. Before the conflict, Sudan was already experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis," Lamola said during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Lamola said the long-term political instability and economic pressures left 15.8 million people in need of humanitarian aid, and that the conflict has only exacerbated these conditions, leaving 25.6 million people -- more than half of Sudan's population -- in need.

"The brutal conflict has forced more than 11 million people from their homes. The vast majority (over 8.1 million people) remain within Sudan, representing the largest displacement crisis in the world.

"Furthermore, the session will also reinforce the importance of accelerating efforts towards the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and in consolidation of Africa's Agenda 2063," Lamola said.

The working visit will further reinforce the commitment by both countries to expand and strengthen political and economic relations.

South Africa and Angola strengthen economic ties

On the 1st of November 2024, the Minister undertook a working visit to Luanda, Angola, for political and diplomatic consultations.

Discussions included preparations for the upcoming State Visit by President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço to South Africa.

"It was agreed that this visit should reaffirm the existing bilateral relations, underpinned by a strong economic partnership. We informed our counterpart that a business forum will also be organised during the visit, with the participation of companies from both countries, focusing on sectors such as agriculture and agro-processing, mining, energy, transport, healthcare, tourism and education," Lamola said.