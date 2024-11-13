South Africa: Water Woes, Questions Over Governance Loom Before Matzikama Municipality By-Election

Next week, residents of Klawer will go to the polls in a by-election in the Matzikama Municipality. While campaigning is in full swing, the area is now gripped by an ongoing water supply issue as well as an embarrassing forensic investigation which showed the irregular appointment of the DA deputy mayor's son.

There's a week to go until a key by-election in the Matzikama Municipality, situated along the West Coast. While campaigning is well under way, the underlying issues in the municipality have come to light: including a forensic report, water supply problems and governance issues.

Matzikama is situated in the north-western Western Cape and forms part of the border with the Northern Cape. The municipality comprises towns such as Vredendal, Klawer and Vanrhynsdorp.

Its 15-seat council is run by the Democratic Alliance (DA), which has seven seats, with the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), with one seat. The African National Congress has three seats. Other parties each have one seat: the Economic Freedom Fighters, Good and the Patriotic Alliance (PA). There is one vacant seat (more on that below).

With its eight seats, the DA-FF Plus is expected to maintain and possibly extend its control of the council.

A Flourish chart

The region had been quiet until a series of recent incidents - a spate of violence against children in particular; the re-emergence of the water crisis; Klawer ANC councillor Jan Koopman's defection to the DA; and, of...