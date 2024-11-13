Kenya: Ruto Appoints Arita As New CBK Deputy Governor

13 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — President William Ruto has nominated Gerald Nyaoma Arita as the second Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), succeeding Sheila M'mbijiwe, who retired in June.

Arita, currently the Director of the Bank Supervision Department at CBK, brings 36 years of professional experience to the role, having held multiple positions within the institution.

His previous roles include Director of Financial Markets Development, Director of Banking Services, and Acting Director of Internal Audit, among others.

Arita holds a Master of Philosophy in Economics from the University of Cambridge, earned under the Commonwealth Scholarship.

In a separate appointment, Ruto nominated Sammy Chepkwony as chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to replace Lyn Mengich, whose six-year term has ended.

Chepkwony, a human resources expert with over 30 years of experience, is the Managing Director and CEO of People Centric Management Limited.

Both nominations await approval by the National Assembly.

