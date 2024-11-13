East Africa: Wetangula Takes Over Leadership of EAC Bureau

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has taken over the reins of leadership for the Bureau of the East African Community.

Regional speakers are convening in Nairobi to discuss critical issues related to regional integration.

The Speaker of the Parliament of Tanzania, Tulia Ackson, handed over the Bureau's leadership.

The outgoing Chairman lamented that some member countries are delaying their contributions, which is hindering progress.

In his inaugural speech, Wetangula urged the member states to honor their financial commitments to the various regional institutions of the East African Community, including the East African Legislative Assembly.

He also stressed the need to fast-track the issue of the Bureau becoming part of the East African Community Summit.