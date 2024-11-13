Zimbabwe: Coach Nees Speaks On Adding Simba Bhora's Machope to Warriors Squad

13 November 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Warriors coach Michael Nees has revealed why he added Simba Bhora striker Tymon Machope to his squad ahead of two crucial AFCON Qualifiers clashes against Kenya and Cameroon.

Zimbabwe is set to host Kenya at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday before travelling four days later to round off its AFCON qualifying campaign in Cameroon.

A win or draw against Kenya will see Zimbabwe qualifying for the 2025 AFCON finals to be played in Morocco.

As part of his tactics ahead of the two ties, Warriors coach Michael Nees added Machope.

Machope is enjoying a purple patch at league champions Simba Bhora where he has scored 11 goals this season, which is five behind Highlanders' Lynoth Chikuhwa who is leading the Golden Boot race with 16 goals.

Zimbabwe's striking force has been underperforming under the German gaffer, as the team has scored 4 goals in four matches he has been in charge of.

Asked why he added Machope to his squad, Nees said he was impressed by the forward's performance during the Simba Bhora vs Ngezi Platinum Chibuku Super Cup semi-final match played last month.

"He is a good player, he is a little bit different because he is tall and our strikers are not like that.

"I saw him in the semi-final, he convinced me when he scored a very nice kick.

"He is a very different type of player we must see now in training how he will do," said Nees.

Zimbabwe will be without France-based striker Tinotenda Kadewere who has been ruled out due to an injury.

