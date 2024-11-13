Zimbabwe/Kenya: Khama Billiat Confident of Warriors' Victory Against Kenya

Warriors midfielder Khama Billiat says the upcoming clash against Kenya in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers match is an important match for Zimbabwe to win.

The 33-year-old forward was speaking on the sidelines of a training session in South Africa where the Warriors are camping ahead of Friday's match against The Harambee Stars at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Billiat is one of the few players in the squad who were part of the Warriors squad that featured during Zimbabwe's last AFCON finals appearance in 2021 (Cameroon) with Captain Marvelous Nakamba, Vice Captain Marshall Munetsi and defender Gerald Takwara being the other three.

"It's a very important game of them all, we are glad that destiny is in our hands and we are able to control the outcome.

"We are going into this game knowing what's at stake and we know very well what is important.

"We are trying to be calm and be at our best on the day," said Billiat.

Zimbabwe is currently occupying position two in the group with 8 points, three ahead of Kenya who are third with 5 points.

A win or draw on Friday will see the Warriors joining group leaders Cameroon as two teams from the pool to have qualified for next year's AFCON finals.

During the first round match Zimbabwe and Kenya played a nill all draw at Mandela Stadium in Uganda.

Head to head Zimbabwe and Kenya have played 12 games, with six wins going to Kenya, five other games ending as draws and one win going to the Warriors.