Zimbabwe: Correctional Queens Edge Closer to Ranl Title

For 60 minutes at the weekend, fans at Stodart Netball Complex were in a frenzy as Correctional Queens edged closer to this year's Rainbow Netball League championship, stopping perennial winners Glow Petroleum Queens.

Having won the championship in the past three seasons, Glow were beaten 34-37 by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services side.

Despite both sides still needing to fulfil two more fixtures before the season ends, the weekend clash served as a potential title decider.

In the electrifying yet drama-filled tight contest, a rebuilding Glow Petroleum Queens were exposed for their lack of depth.

The defenders were under pressure from the onset, finding themselves on the back foot and conceding countless turnovers in the first seven minutes.

Following a violent scene involving Correctional Queens goal shooter Pretty Banda and Glow defender Charlene Makusha, the match was forced into a nine-minute stoppage in the first half.

After resumption, Correctional Queens were punished and forced to play for four minutes without a shooter before a red-carded Banda could be replaced.

However, Glow capitalised on that advantage and snatched turnovers to level matters, taking to a 16-16 half-time score line.

Correctional Queens sat 27 goals by the third quarter mark, just one ahead of the Glow Petroleum-sponsored side.

Returning to the final quarter, Correctional Queens were determined, taking the tally to 37-34.

"We knew this was not going to be easy because as perennial champions they wanted to extend dominance," said Correctional Queens head coach Naphtali Nyanguru.

"We planned to play a pressure game to destabilise them and then strike when they least expected."

The two sides were yet to taste defeat this season when they drew in the first leg of their clash.

Now Correctional Queens sit top of the log table with 71 points in 36 games while Glow are second placed with 69.

Based on statistics, the odds are that the two sides will win all their remaining fixtures.

"This was the league's biggest fixture, we drew in the first leg and knew that whoever is taking the championship this season was supposed to win this one," he said.

"We had to capitalise on their unforced errors so I had to ensure that my girls brought their mental A-game today if we were to make it.

"This victory means a lot; it has been years since we started the championship journey.

"We went into rebuilding some two years ago and I am happy that the project has finally paid off so now we just need to maintain the fine form to the end."

Correctional Queens last won the championship in 2019, under the mentorship of Christopher Simeone.

"It's still game on, we need to collect maximum points in the remaining games because remember this is just a two points difference so if we blink, the championship is gone," Nyanguru said.

"We just need to remain focused but generally I am happy that my girls played as a team and won despite the absence of our key players Felisitus Kwangwa and Tafadzwa Mawango who are on national duty."