Zimbabwe: ZICC Ready to Commence Work

The public is being invited to engage with the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC) as it prepares to begin operations early next year.

This affords the public a platform to provide input and make inquiries prior to the official start of complaints submissions.

The Commission will develop and gazette its regulations, outlining the administrative guidelines for its work, as mandated by the ZICC Act.

Chairman Justice Webster Chinamora's announcement marks significant progress towards the ZICC's launch, ensuring transparency and accountability in the country's security sector.

"It is anticipated that by January 2025, the ZICC regulations will have been gazetted with adequate modalities on how the public can access services throughout Zimbabwe," he said in an interview yesterday.

"Receiving and actioning of complaints becomes faster and seamless by February 2025, but the public who still wish to engage with us are free to do so, although for now, they will be through physical visits to our offices, as we are setting up our systems for improved access."

Justice Chinamora said the Commission has already initiated effective governance structures to guide its policy role.

Six thematic committees are already in place, with their policy-making roles sufficiently defined so that there is no over-stepping of functions between the accounting authority (the board) and accounting office.

"This Commission has been meeting daily to get its systems running as it is a full-time appointment," Justice Chinamora said.

"It is anticipated that the board sub-committees will strengthen the governance systems and inform policy decisions that have a bearing on the constitutional mandate."

To date, 18 staff members have been engaged and it is expected that in early 2025, the executive secretary and the directorship positions will have been filled.

The Commission has already come up with job descriptions and persons' specifications for the 47 jobs that are in the institution and Justice Chinamora said this will expedite the recruitment process once the budget for 2025 has been approved.

Justice Chinamora expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa and the Government for their support and funding, enabling the Commission to initiate its operations.

The support has allowed the ZICC to swiftly develop a strategic plan for the remainder of 2024 and 2025, a remarkable achievement given the Commission's recent establishment.

ZICC's progress is noteworthy, especially considering the significance of its role in promoting accountability and transparency within the country's security sector.