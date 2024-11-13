Zimbabwe: Civil Protection On High Alert As Heavy Rains Start

Localised rains, which were predicted by the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) on Sunday, started being experienced in some parts of the country including Bulawayo yesterday, with the Department of Civil Protection swiftly activating its systems to assist people in low-lying areas in case of floods.

Some areas are expected to receive heavy downpours of more than 50mm in 24 hours.

Learners are discouraged from going to school in areas that receive heavy rains so they don't cross streams alone and potentially get swept away by flooded rivers.

In a statement, the MSD said a cloud band entered the country from the west on Sunday, bringing moisture over all Matabeleland and Bulawayo Metropolitan provinces.

Yesterday evening, more moisture was expected to be driven in from the south-east coast of Southern Africa, which should result in more rainfall in Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces today.

Tomorrow, the rains and showers could be heavier in the southern parts of Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Harare Metropolitan provinces.

People are discouraged from crossing flooded rivers, as flowing water, as little as 30 centimetres, can sweep away a vehicle.

Standing under a tree or next to a tall pole or building is not advisable.

Lightning, hailstorms, wind gusts and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the entire country and flooded rivers and waterways where heavy rains have occurred should be anticipated.

Heavy rains pounded Bulawayo's Central Business District yesterday evening, with many people that had not carried umbrellas being caught unawares and getting soaked on their way home from work.

Department of Civil Protection Unit director, Mr Nathan Nkomo, said a disaster contingency plan for the rainfall season was already in place, with structures activated.

"If we receive more rain, school children should not go to school because we don't want them to attempt crossing small rivers," said Mr Nkomo. "These (small streams) are very dangerous as they can easily sweep away our school children. We will continuously monitor the situation and update the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education about the safety of school children during this rainy season.

"We also urge motorists not to cross flooded rivers while the public should not shelter under trees. We will continue educating the public and giving awareness measures to ensure the safety of the public."

Heavy rains experienced in some parts of the country last week caused extensive damage to infrastructure such as schools, clinics and houses.

Seven family members lost their property following a lightning bolt in the Matabeleland region.

An update from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works shows that in Masvingo, two people were marooned in Mucheke river but were later rescued by police and Masvingo City Council officials last Wednesday.

In Umguza district, Matabeleland North province, isolated downpours accompanied by strong winds damaged schools, clinics and houses in Wards 1, 3 and 17 of the district.

At Mthombothemba Primary School in Ward 1, seven classrooms and two teachers' cottages had their roofs blown off, while a violent storm damaged classroom blocks at Ngazini Primary School resulting in the collapse of two classroom blocks.

In Mutare district, lightning struck a round hut in E2 Village in Nyagundi Ward 34 and seven family members were affected, losing household goods and food.

In Mberengwa district, part of the Nurses Training School at Mnene Mission Hospital and some houses had roofs blown off.

But farmers are excited about the news of more rains, as they have been reinvigorated and can be seen pacing up land preparations while others are already planting.

Livestock will also benefit from the rains as open water sources such as dams and rivers that had dried up as a result of the El Nino-induced drought will get replenished.