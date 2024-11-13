Botswana: Eight Firms Explore Markets in Botswana

A delegation of 8 Zimbabwean companies in the building, construction and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors will undertake a trade mission to Botswana from November 13 to 16, 2024.

The delegation will visit Gaborone, Botswana's capital city, and Francistown, a major commercial hub in that country, to engage with potential suppliers, distributors, and retailers.

The companies will explore potential business opportunities, find ways to foster partnerships and enhance trade relations between Zimbabwe and Botswana.

During the mission,the companies aim to showcase their products and services, engage with local industry stakeholders, and participate in networking events that could lead to mutually beneficial collaborations.

Organised by the Zimbabwe export development and promotion body, ZimTrade in collaboration with the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), the visit aims to foster economic relations between the two neighbouring nations.

By facilitating trade discussions, investment opportunities, and collaborative projects, the mission aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and drive sustainable economic growth in both countries.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade agenda to increase regional integration and maximise strategic markets, such as Botswana.

This is line with the Second Republic's policy thrust of export-led growth, engagement and re-engagement as well as economic diplomacy.

ZimTrade Southern region manager Ms Jacqueline Nyathi, in an interview with this publication, expressed optimism regarding the potential for enhanced bilateral trade and business opportunities between Zimbabwe and Botswana, noting the robust groundwork that has been established through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between ZimTrade and the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC).

The MoU was instrumental in fostering increased collaboration and facilitating the exchange of vital information between the two nations.

She said several successful initiatives, including a business forum held in Maun, Botswana, in February 2024 were clear indicators of the growing partnerships.

She added that Botswana's active participation in significant Zimbabwean trade events, such as the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and the Zimbabwe Export Week, further reflected the strong commitment of both countries to intensify trade relations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Business Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"By participating in trade fairs and exhibitions, Botswana has demonstrated its commitment to expanding its trade relations with Zimbabwe. This mutual interest in fostering economic cooperation creates a favourable environment for businesses on both sides of the border," said Ms Nyathi.

This outward mission aims to actively marry local businesses with Botswana's business community and unlock new opportunities for Zimbabwean exporters.

By leveraging the benefits of regional integration and building strong business relationships, the two countries can unlock their full economic potential.

Zimbabwe and Botswana have always enjoyed cordial bilateral ties dating back to their pre-independence era and the trade mission will strengthen the good relations between the two countries.

Apart from its proximity to Zimbabwe, Botswana enjoys favourable trade agreements with Harare, including a bilateral trade pact, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Trade Protocol and provisions under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The agreements offer reduced tariffs on a wide range of goods, making it more cost-effective for Zimbabwean exporters to penetrate the Botswana market.

By forging new partnerships and exploring market opportunities, Zimbabwean businesses hope to increase their export volumes to Botswana.