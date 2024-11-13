Africa: CIIE Bolsters China, Africa Ties

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), held annually for seven consecutive years, has played a significant role in promoting economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa.

It has continuously injected vitality and momentum into the economic development of developing countries and least developed nations, enhanced the financial diversification of African nations, and established new models of cooperation among Global South countries while also strengthening South-South cooperation.

The CIIE, initiated and hosted by China, has been enhancing its role as an international public good, benefiting all countries and people worldwide.

Statistics from the United Nations show that as of 2023, there had been 45 least developed countries globally. According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, 37 of those countries are participating in this year's CIIE.

As the world's first national-level import-themed trade fair, the CIIE has also brought numerous business opportunities to African countries, helping them achieve breakthroughs in the volume and variety of exports and facilitating their integration into the global economy.

The exhibition area for African products has been significantly expanded this time, focusing on showcasing various products from the continent, such as Rooibos tea and wine from South Africa, honey from Zambia, flowers from Kenya, macadamia nuts from Zimbabwe, peanuts from Malawi and shea butter from Mali.

Wesgrow is the official tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape in South Africa.

Senior export promotion manager Thiru Naidoo of the agency said they were showcasing local products at this year's CIIE, including Rooibos tea and wine. The pavilion was set up by its new partner, the Standard Bank Group, one of the biggest banks in South Africa.

Standard Bank Group has participated in the CIIE for seven consecutive years. This year, it participated in the event along with multiple companies and agencies from 11 African countries.

This year, the two banks arranged matchmaking meetings and factory tours, assisting exhibitors in better understanding China's production capacity and innovation capabilities.

Naidoo with Wesgrow also said that her agency has noticed a major shift in Chinese consumer spending trends through the CIIE.

Traditionally, China imported mostly minerals from Western Cape. However, recently, there has been growing demand for and interest in the agro products, agro-processing products and health products from the province.

That is why the agency showcased quite a lot of olive oil, wine, fruits, beef, other poultry and health vitamins at the ongoing import expo.

Naidoo also said China had opened a trade and investment corridor between Africa and China by hosting the CIIE and the opportunities arising from the corridor to connect with buyers from various countries in the Global South are extremely significant for Africa.

At the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in September, China announced its decision to give all the least developed countries having diplomatic relations with China, including 33 African countries, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines.

The move made China the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a step and the vast Chinese market will offer African countries numerous opportunities.

Such commitment to duty-free access would greatly enhance the reputation, popularity and competitiveness of products from these African countries, enabling them to more effectively reach Chinese consumers and tap into the global market.

Furthermore, the synergy between this duty-free access commitment and other initiatives, such as the CIIE, could produce a more powerful impact, allowing these African countries to better integrate into the global supply chain and further promoting their economic development.

Senior export promotion manager Naidoo echoed this sentiment, saying the important forum and the CIIE have enabled them to further open markets for exporting their key sector products, such as Rooibos tea, beef and olive oil.