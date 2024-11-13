Zimbabwe: State-Assisted Funeral for Timveos

President Mnangagwa has accorded former senator, businesswoman and Zanu PF politician, Cde Lillian Timveos, a State-assisted funeral.

Cde Timveos died yesterday at a Harare hospital.

She was 51.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa said the death of Cde Timveos, who was respected across the political divide, came as a shock.

"I received with utter shock and sadness news of the passing on today of Mrs Lilian Timveos after a sudden, unexpected illness.

"A dynamic, grassroots politician, a community leader and an enterprising businesswoman, Mrs Timveos' demise has robbed our nation of a promising leader and staunch gender activist who earned and commanded respect across the national political divide," said President Mnangagwa.

"Her rejoining the ruling Zanu PF party, alongside several hundreds of erstwhile opposition leaders and activists, mirrored her daring, independent-minded politics and tenacious search for larger unity and consensual politics in our nation."

President Mnangagwa said the nation would forever cherish and remember her boldness in seeking to break the binary mould within which local politics have been cast, to the detriment of unity, consensus and cohesion.

He said Cde Timveos leaves behind a salutary lesson of broad-minded politics to those in opposition, while exhorting those in the ruling party to always strive for, and work towards building a broad political church in which all were welcome and accommodated.

"On behalf of the ruling Zanu PF party, Government, my family, and on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Timveos family on this, their saddest and so unexpected loss.

"May they find respite and comfort in the great esteem with which we all held her. I have directed Government to weigh in by according the dear departed comrade a State-assisted funeral," said President Mnangagwa.

Born in 1973 in Kwekwe, Cde Timveos was a dedicated member of Zanu PF and served in the party's Zvishavane District.

She attended Vainona High School in Harare, where her academic and leadership potential began to emerge.

After completing her education, she embraced the ideals of her party and committed herself to the betterment of her community and country.

Zanu Midlands provincial vice chairman Cde Lewis Matutu said Cde Timveos was an active member of the Zanu PF Cyber Team whose work ethic was second to none.

She was also coordinating returnees in the Midlands, as many people from the opposition party elected to join and rejoin the ruling Zanu PF upon realising the good works being done by the revolutionary party in terms of infrastructure development.

"She also spearheaded women projects in the province, which was meant to empower women. Her contributions have been greatly appreciated over time, as she has made an impact on the greater Zimbabwean community through her upright approach and advocacy," said Cde Matutu.

In April 2021, Cde Timveos graduated from the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, a milestone that indicated her dedication to understanding the core principles of Zanu PF and her desire to contribute meaningfully to its mission.

Shortly after that, she was elected as a member of Zanu PF's Zvishavane District, where she quickly became known for her hard work and commitment to her constituents.

In June 2021, Cde Timveos was appointed Petrotrade board member.

In May 2023, she was appointed national secretary responsible for training and implementation in the Citizens Against Economic Sanctions National Executive Council, representing Midlands.

She is survived by her husband, Michael and four children.