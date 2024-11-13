Zimbabwe: Marathon Deal Commended

the partnership between the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) and Netherlands-based athletes' manager Charles Paanakker will open doors for local athletes, according to the head of national event coaches team for middle and long-distance runners, Benson Chauke believes.

Paanakker works with World Athletics registered agent, Frans Denissen of Masai Sport based in the Netherlands.

The partnership is aimed at the establishment of two marathon training centres in the country. It includes the welfare of athletes, organising races in Europe, and kitting of athletes among other things.

NAAZ revealed that the project will get underway with at least six athletes, with the potential to qualify for World Championships being assigned to the project.

"It's an opportunity to have a management company that comes and works in conjunction with our National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe in that more often we have runners but our challenge is getting the proper races in Europe where the distances are certified and are acceptable to the world standards such that if someone runs well, he qualifies or improves his personal best.

"So, the initiative, I think it's a good one. It will allow us to work with full knowledge that if I attain certain times, I have an assurance that the nation can support me in going to further my career," said Chauke.

Several distance runners are chasing qualification for next year's World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

"And as we aspire to get the proper times, this would be an easier route for most of our athletes because we now know that if I run this time in Zimbabwe, I can get a race in Europe where I can go and better my time.

"We have seen this happening with the likes of Tendai Zimuto. He ran his time, if we were to look at his performances in Zimbabwe, they were not anything to talk home about. But by the Zimbabwean standards, they were good.

"But getting a window to run in Europe has made him jump from a 2:17 in a marathon, CBZ, earlier in the year to a 2:09 before the end of the year and being able to run it twice, which means it's doable.

"So, most runners in our region are giving us 2:15, it might translate to some faster time if they were allowed to run in Europe. So, this is a great opportunity that requires support," said Chauke.

Zimuto is already working with Paanakker on this project and recently competed at the Amsterdam Marathon.

"I think it's a big opportunity for long-distance runners if they can take advantage of this manager and the opportunity to be entered into events like the Berlin Marathon, Amsterdam, those are platinum races.

"And you get to rub shoulders with big names who run 2:02. So, it's an opportunity to run fast times.

"To other athletes, they should push, and go and run outside Zimbabwe, the opportunity is now there.

"For us, long-distance runners, some of the things that we require in training are quite expensive, like the clothing, sometimes we can't afford these things. But if you get an opportunity, like now, I am being sponsored it becomes easy," said Zimuto.

South Africa-based Rutendo Nyahora, who is currently in the country welcomed the initiative.