Zimbabwe: Harare-Domboshava Road Upgrade Nears Completion

Mashonaland East Bureau

A 7km section of the Harare-Domboshava Road is nearing completion following reconstruction, and the contractor is working non-stop to complete the project for the benefit of drivers.

The Second Republic has declared that a good road network is a catalyst to economic development, and is committed to ensuring that roads are navigable.

The Harare-Domboshava Road is critical as it oils economic activities for northern Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces. Horticultural produce from Mashonaland East and Central is transported using same road by some farmers.

Mashonaland East provincial roads engineer in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Tatenda Pasipamire, said they expect to complete the rehabilitation by month-end.

"The Domboshava Road project has a current scope of 7km reconstruction. So far, surfacing of 4,8km has been completed," said Eng Pasipamire.

"The latest 1km was worked on over the past week (and) 2,2km of that road stretch remain outstanding. The contractor is working on the 2,2km section and is expected to complete the earthworks by mid-November before surfacing can start thereafter. Weather conditions will be key going forward.

"All things being equal and weather conditions favourable, the rehabilitation project should be completed by November 30, 2024."

However, there will still be some sections requiring pothole-patching and grass cutting.

Eng Pasipamire said the state of the road beyond Makumbe Mission into Mashonaland Central remains sound and will not require immediate attention.

"Therefore, there are no plans to upgrade the road into Mashonaland Central, but we have proposed and recommended for funding, under the 2025 National Budget, an upgrade of 7,5km between the current section and Makumbe Mission," he said.

Works on the Hwedza-Mushandirapamwe are also progressing well, said Eng Pasipamire, adding that plans for the construction of Melfort Bridge are at an advanced stage.