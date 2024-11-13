Zimbabwe: Harare-Domboshava Road Upgrade Nears Completion

12 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

A 7km section of the Harare-Domboshava Road is nearing completion following reconstruction, and the contractor is working non-stop to complete the project for the benefit of drivers.

The Second Republic has declared that a good road network is a catalyst to economic development, and is committed to ensuring that roads are navigable.

The Harare-Domboshava Road is critical as it oils economic activities for northern Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces. Horticultural produce from Mashonaland East and Central is transported using same road by some farmers.

Mashonaland East provincial roads engineer in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Tatenda Pasipamire, said they expect to complete the rehabilitation by month-end.

"The Domboshava Road project has a current scope of 7km reconstruction. So far, surfacing of 4,8km has been completed," said Eng Pasipamire.

"The latest 1km was worked on over the past week (and) 2,2km of that road stretch remain outstanding. The contractor is working on the 2,2km section and is expected to complete the earthworks by mid-November before surfacing can start thereafter. Weather conditions will be key going forward.

"All things being equal and weather conditions favourable, the rehabilitation project should be completed by November 30, 2024."

However, there will still be some sections requiring pothole-patching and grass cutting.

Eng Pasipamire said the state of the road beyond Makumbe Mission into Mashonaland Central remains sound and will not require immediate attention.

"Therefore, there are no plans to upgrade the road into Mashonaland Central, but we have proposed and recommended for funding, under the 2025 National Budget, an upgrade of 7,5km between the current section and Makumbe Mission," he said.

Works on the Hwedza-Mushandirapamwe are also progressing well, said Eng Pasipamire, adding that plans for the construction of Melfort Bridge are at an advanced stage.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.