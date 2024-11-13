Zimbabwe: . . .As Climate Smart Agric Pays-Off

President Mnangagwa is expected to address the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP29, as the global summit officially opens today.

Host President Illham Aliyev will also deliver the keynote address.

Several Heads of State are attending the summit whose main deliberations are expected to focus on increasing funding for climate action.

COP29 has been branded a "financial COP" as countries will be given a new global target for climate finance. Developed nations in particular will be under pressure to increase their budgets for climate action.

Ahead of today's official opening ceremony, President Mnangagwa yesterday said Zimbabwe is committed to implementing climate-smart agricultural practices and water security initiatives to bolster the country's resilience against the adverse impacts of climate change.

The President said this during an interactive engagement with Zimbabwean nationals living in Azerbaijan.

He said the Pfumvudza/Intwasa climate-smart agriculture programme, which promotes conservation agriculture principles, has been a cornerstone of Government efforts to enhance food security and reduce vulnerability to climate-related shocks.

"The Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme has ensured the establishment of Village Business Units, clean water to communities and enhanced food and nutrition at both the household and village levels," President Mnangagwa said.

"Pfumvudza climate-smart agriculture continues to be supported by Government towards building resilience at household levels in the wake of climate change."

He said Zimbabwe has scored successes in the agriculture sector despite the devastating El Nino-induced drought that battered the 2023-24 agriculture season.

"Our country continues to record great milestones across all sectors of the economy. In spite of the El Nino-induced drought, our agriculture sector remains resilient. In this past winter wheat season, we have broken all records in terms of area planted and harvests being realised.

"Our horticulture sector has seen an increased number of crops being exported to international markets. More farmers, including young people and women, are now participating in the sector."

President Mnangagwa said as Zimbabwe's economy continues its upward trajectory, the Government recognises the urgent need to transition to renewable energy sources.

"We are promoting renewable energy projects, in particular solar, to augment the energy needs of our growing and diversifying economy."

The President also unpacked successes recorded in other sectors of the economy.

"The mining sector is growing, notable in this regard is the gold and lithium subsectors. Focus is now on the value addition of all our minerals. The tourism sector continues to increase its range of products, which has seen an increase in tourist arrivals," he said.

"Equally, the various infrastructure across all sectors are being modernised and expanded, especially our energy infrastructure, dams and transport networks".

The manufacturing sector, President Mnangagwa said, is experiencing a resurgence, with capacity utilisation rates steadily climbing.

"Manufacturing sector capacity utilisation is on an upward trajectory with more locally produced goods on our shelves."

Cabinet Ministers, senior Government officials and other stakeholders are accompanying President Mnangagwa as part of the Zimbabwean delegation at the summit.