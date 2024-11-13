Zimbabwe: Amapiano Giants Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa Set to Serenade Harare

South African Amapiano giant Kabza De Small is set to serenade Harare fans on the night of Friday, November 22, with his latest hits in the genre that has lit up the world.

In collaboration with his longtime partner and fellow Amapiano maestro DJ Maphorisa, Kabza is expected to set the city ablaze with electrifying beats that have earned them fame across Africa and beyond.

This much-anticipated concert, organized by Mashwede Holdings, promises an unforgettable fusion of local and international talent.

Dubbed the "Scorpion Kings," the event will feature an impressive lineup of Zimbabwean stars sharing the stage with Kabza and Maphorisa.

Rising talents like Tammy Moyo, hip-hop sensation Holy 10, and dancehall powerhouse Master H will bring their unique flavors to the night.

Other supporting acts include fan favorites like MC Tatts, Ryan Synth, Rax The DJ, Ironiq, and Luckie D, all promising to create a night of genre-blending excitement celebrating Zimbabwe's rich musical diversity.

Organizers at Mashwede Holdings are leaving no stone unturned to ensure this event surpasses expectations.

Speaking about the concert, an event organizer said, "This is not just a show; it's a celebration of Southern African music! Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are here to make history, and the lineup of Zimbabwean stars will ensure the energy never dips. We are thrilled to bring this experience to Harare."

With Kabza and Maphorisa's history of sold-out shows across Africa, anticipation is sky-high.

The duo is known for their unparalleled chemistry on stage and their ability to seamlessly blend afrobeat rhythms with Amapiano's distinctive, soulful basslines.

Together, they are expected to deliver a set that spans from deep-house anthems to high-energy club hits, ensuring no one in the crowd is left without a reason to dance.

"This event is more than music; it's about culture and bringing people together," said Tendai Mashamhanda.

"We're expecting fans from across Harare and beyond. The response has already been overwhelming, and we can confidently say this will be one of the biggest events Harare has seen in recent times."

The Hippodrome, known for its spacious setup and high-quality sound system, is gearing up for an unforgettable evening, complete with elaborate lighting and visuals that will add to the immersive experience.

For fans, it's an opportunity to witness some of the continent's best musical talents live and to experience the irresistible pull of Amapiano music in person.

Tickets for the event are selling fast, with VIP sections and general admission expected to reach capacity well before showtime.

The combination of South African and Zimbabwean stars promises a night of unparalleled entertainment, ensuring this concert will be a memorable celebration for all who attend.

The countdown has begun for Harare's biggest night of the year.

As the organizer so fittingly put it, "If you love music, if you love to dance, then there's only one place to be this weekend - the Hippodrome. Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, and Zimbabwe's finest are about to make history, and you do not want to miss it."

The event is being sponsored by Chicken Inn, Innbucks, Booties Pharmacies, and Medix.