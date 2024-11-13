Zimbabwe: Government Denounces Belvedere House Demolitions

Government has distanced itself from a recent wave of house demolitions in Harare's Ridgeview and Belvedere neighborhoods, where the City of Harare claimed the land was illegally acquired from land barons.

In an interview with state media, Local Government and National Housing Minister Daniel Garwe criticised the demolitions, saying that proper channels were not followed and calling for greater accountability from local authorities.

"We condemned that action in the day yesterday. We actually directed the mayor in the town council to stop the demolitions. Honorable Vice President Mohadi instructed the local authorities that there is nothing that you must do from now going forward without consulting the current ministries of the Minister of Local Government and Public Works before you do anything else, seek guidance first and we've guided him accordingly." Garwe said.

The Minister highlighted the importance of housing rights, pointing to the constitution's provision that guarantees housing as a fundamental right for all.

"We distance ourselves, the central government, from such behavior. We have nothing to do with that. The new dispensation values all citizens and respects the constitution which says housing is a fundamental right. People have what's right to housing." he said

However, Garwe warned that citizens should not misuse this right by bypassing legal procedures to build on unauthorized land, a trend he says has been fueled by a surge of unlawful land sales by land barons.

"We must not take the law and put it in our pockets and say I can build the house wherever I want to build the house. The law will still visit you," he said

He also expressed concern over an increase in informal construction in Harare's low-density areas, where makeshift cabins and homes are reportedly being built on open spaces without proper authorization.

"We have now seen mushrooming of construction of cabins in open spaces in the lower-density areas, land being sold by unscrupulous land barons, and also unsuspecting individuals who have turned themselves to become desperate people," he said, warning against reckless buying and building practices fueled by opportunistic land barons.