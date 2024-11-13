NAIROBI — United States Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman has announced her resignation after two years of being stationed in Kenya.

In a statement to newsrooms, Whitman revealed that she had submitted her resignation to President Joe Biden.

"Today, I announced to my team at the U.S. embassy that I submitted my resignation to President Biden," read the statement in part.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the American people through strengthening our partnership with Kenya."

Her resignation comes on the back of a backlash from a section of Kenyans who have sustained all for her recall back to Washington citing her response to an array of issues including her silence on issues such as perceived corruption, extrajudicial killings, and abductions, particularly after the June GenZ movement protests, during which dozens were killed by police and many more were arrested.

The criticism intensified following Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, with some on social media calling for Whitman's immediate recall.

"Let her go back home to the US now that it is clear Joe Biden is out," one user wrote on X. Another added, "Meg Whitman should not wait to be recalled, let her just pack and leave Kenya, she has failed." These sentiments were widely reported in local media.

On Thursday, Whitman, a former tech CEO and billionaire, broke her silence, stating, "Like all U.S. ambassadors, I serve at the President's request."

She highlighted her role during President Ruto's recent U.S. state visit, where she facilitated his agenda, showcasing her access and influence--a rare trait for U.S. ambassadors.

Whitman's approach to diplomacy has largely focused on economic issues, promoting Kenya as an attractive destination for American business under her "Why Africa, Why Kenya" initiative, while sidestepping Kenyan political matters. This has led to her leaving human rights and democratic concerns to other U.S. envoys, which has drawn comparisons to former U.S. Ambassador Smith Hempstone, known for his combative approach.

Her diplomatic style has sparked controversy, particularly for her failure to address the government's actions during the June protests, which saw over 60 killed, hundreds injured, and numerous arrests.

Whitman's perceived silence on these issues has led to dissatisfaction among many Kenyans, who feel she has not held the government accountable for its actions.

Whitman also responded to calls for her recall, particularly following the election of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States, with a growing online campaign under the hashtag #RecallMegWhitman.

Some Kenyans, including political leaders, criticized her perceived interference with Kenya's domestic affairs, while others supported her efforts in strengthening U.S.-Kenya relations.

The ambassador's resignation comes just weeks before the inauguration of a new U.S. president in January.