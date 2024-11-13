Kenya: Ruto, Kindiki Mourn Nominated Murang'a MCA Who Succubed to Lung Failure

13 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

NAIROBI — President William Ruto has eulogized Murang'a Nominated MCA Mark Wainaina, describing him as a hardworking and promising leader.

The MCA, who passed away after a short illness, was remembered as friendly, witty, and full of potential, qualities that contributed significantly to the growth of the UDA Party.

"Mark Wainaina, the nominated Member of the County Assembly of Murang'a, was friendly, witty, and possessed immense potential that inspired the growth of the UDA Party. Our thoughts are with his family and all those who knew him during this sad time," said Ruto.

Wainaina died while receiving treatment for a severe pulmonary disease that led to lung failure.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki also mourned Wainaina, honoring him as a resourceful, hardworking, and politically astute young leader with great potential.

"Before his nomination, Hon. Mark served in the UDA Party's ICT and Elections department, playing a key role in the success of the 2022 Party nominations," Kindiki said.

Murang'a County Speaker Johnson Mukuha mourned the late MCA as a dedicated and wise leader whose contributions strengthened the county assembly.

This comes a day after Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata shared a heartfelt plea, asking the public to support fundraising efforts for Wainaina's medical expenses.

The County Assembly had planned a fundraising event to help finance the MCA's treatment.

"The Murang'a County Assembly Members Caucus invites you to a fundraising dinner in aid of one of our members, Hon. Mark G. Wainaina, who has been diagnosed with a severe pulmonary disease that has led to lung failure," shared Kang'ata.

