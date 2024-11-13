Ethiopia: Civil Society Coalition Warns Against Proposed Amendment to Ethiopia's Media Law, Citing Threats to Regulatory Independence

Addis Abeba — A coalition of 14 civil society organizations expressed concern over the proposed amendment to Ethiopia's Mass Media Proclamation, warning that it would place "the media regulatory body under the influence of the executive," and describing the draft's submission process as lacking "transparency and inclusiveness."

The draft amendment set to amend Ethiopia's Media Proclamation No. 1238-2021 is currently under review by the Standing Committee on Democracy Affairs, having been referred by the House of Peoples' Representatives on October 29, 2024.

In a statement released on 12 November, the groups, including the Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRCO) and Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD), argue that the draft amendments were submitted to parliament "without an independent study" and "adequate stakeholder discussions."

Among the key changes flagged by the organizations is the removal of Article 8(2), which previously mandated the House of Peoples' Representatives to appoint the Director General of Ethiopia's Media Authority. Under the proposed amendment, this power would shift to the Prime Minister's office.

The organizations also noted that the amendment removes Article 9(1 and 2), which required "transparency in the process of nominating and approving board members," of the authority and Article 11(6), which "prohibits board members from political party membership or government office."

Additionally, they noted that responsibilities such as issuing warnings, renewing licenses, and suspending operations, which were previously overseen by the board, would now fall directly under the Authority's jurisdiction.

The organizations stated that these changes, combined with the transfer of certain board responsibilities to the Authority, "not only concentrates power in one body but also opens the door to undue influence."

The statement acknowledged that while the existing Media Proclamation enacted after the 2018 political reforms has faced "practical challenges in ensuring media freedom," it remains "the main measure for protecting independent journalism and mass media rights."

The coalition calls for "research-based evidence" to justify the need for amendments and recommends that parliament "engage in meaningful discussion" with stakeholders prior to any approval.