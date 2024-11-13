Ethiopia: Civil Society Coalition Warns Against Proposed Amendment to Ethiopia's Media Law, Citing Threats to Regulatory Independence

13 November 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — A coalition of 14 civil society organizations expressed concern over the proposed amendment to Ethiopia's Mass Media Proclamation, warning that it would place "the media regulatory body under the influence of the executive," and describing the draft's submission process as lacking "transparency and inclusiveness."

The draft amendment set to amend Ethiopia's Media Proclamation No. 1238-2021 is currently under review by the Standing Committee on Democracy Affairs, having been referred by the House of Peoples' Representatives on October 29, 2024.

In a statement released on 12 November, the groups, including the Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRCO) and Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD), argue that the draft amendments were submitted to parliament "without an independent study" and "adequate stakeholder discussions."

Among the key changes flagged by the organizations is the removal of Article 8(2), which previously mandated the House of Peoples' Representatives to appoint the Director General of Ethiopia's Media Authority. Under the proposed amendment, this power would shift to the Prime Minister's office.

The organizations also noted that the amendment removes Article 9(1 and 2), which required "transparency in the process of nominating and approving board members," of the authority and Article 11(6), which "prohibits board members from political party membership or government office."

Additionally, they noted that responsibilities such as issuing warnings, renewing licenses, and suspending operations, which were previously overseen by the board, would now fall directly under the Authority's jurisdiction.

The organizations stated that these changes, combined with the transfer of certain board responsibilities to the Authority, "not only concentrates power in one body but also opens the door to undue influence."

The statement acknowledged that while the existing Media Proclamation enacted after the 2018 political reforms has faced "practical challenges in ensuring media freedom," it remains "the main measure for protecting independent journalism and mass media rights."

The coalition calls for "research-based evidence" to justify the need for amendments and recommends that parliament "engage in meaningful discussion" with stakeholders prior to any approval.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.