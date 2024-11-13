Rwanda: Govt Committed to Vision 2050 Despite Challenges, Says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has affirmed the government's commitment to advancing toward the nation's Vision 2050 goals, emphasizing resilience in the face of challenges.

He underscored Rwandan's eagerness for development and the government's unwavering dedication to progress, on Wednesday, November 13, in Kigali, during the official launch of the Country Economic Memorandum's second Pathways to Sustainable and Inclusive Growth report.

He noted that the launch marked an important milestone, building on Rwanda's collaborative efforts with the World Bank.

"Six years ago, in November 2018, the Government of Rwanda, in partnership with the World Bank Group, launched the Future Drivers of Growth study," Ngirente said, describing it as a vital tool for identifying solutions to Rwanda's development challenges and shaping the long-term Vision 2050.

Ngirente acknowledged that the report's publication is especially timely.

"After six years, and amid numerous global, regional, and domestic challenges, this analysis is both needed and welcome," he said, explaining that the report's insights have already begun to inform Rwanda's strategies, with several recommendations incorporated into the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

The Premier commended the World Bank Group for its longstanding partnership with the government. "Your strong collaboration and constructive feedback have been invaluable," he said, adding that the government remains committed to accountability, responsibility, and results.

Reflecting on Rwanda's achievements in areas such as education, health, agriculture, and infrastructure, Ngirente stated, "Our accomplishments over the years are a testament to the success of our development partnerships."

He commended the report's actionable policy recommendations, which, he said, would guide Rwanda's ongoing reform efforts.

"Our government is committed to addressing both existing and emerging challenges," he emphasized, noting that Rwanda would continue to leverage lessons learned from the new study, working closely with partners to achieve its transformative goals.